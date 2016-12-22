GAA pictures of the year 22 December 2016





Mayo's Andy Moran with his daughter Charlotte at the end of the All Ireland Final Replay loss to Dublin. Mayo's Andy Moran with his daughter Charlotte at the end of the All Ireland Final Replay loss to Dublin.

INPHO Photography have put together an album of their sports pictures of the year. Below are their top picks for the GAA season. Powerful images that sum up the highs and lows of 2016.

Eoghan Rua and Glemore players battle for the ball.

Roscommon’s Niall McInerney and Sean McDermott with Alan Dillon of Mayo.

Kerry's Brian Kelly makes a save.

Galway’s Finian Hanley with his daughter Freya and team mates after their Connacht triumph.

Waterford's Maurice Shanahan reacts to Shane Prendergast of Kilkenny after scoring a point.

Stephen Cluxton and David Byrne of Dublin fail to stop Paul Geaney of Kerry scoring a goal.

Tipperary manager Michael Ryan celebrates with Conor Stakelum, John Madden and Declan Fanning at the final whistle of the All Ireland Hurling Final.

Kilkenny's Katie Power celebrates with Jacqui Frisby and Grace Walsh at the final whistle of the All-Ireland Senior Camogie Final.

Dublin’s Denis Bastick sons Aidan in the Sam Maguire after their All Ireland victory.

Dublin’s Philip McMahon and his team mates celebrate with the Sam Maguire cup.

The Dublin warm up.

A dejected Aidan O’Shea walks away from Hill 16.

A great picture of Glen Rovers warming up for their AIB Munster Senior Club Hurling Championship Semi-Final clash with Patrickswell.

Tipperary’s Padraic Maher celebrates their All Ireland win with Michael Cahill.

Tipperary manager Liam Kearns celebrates with Evan Comerford after their impressive win over Derry in this year's qualifiers.