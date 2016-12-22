DUP Minister brands Casement Park 'critical' to RWC bid 22 December 2016





A leading member of Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) has said that Casement Park will be critical to the IRFU's bid to host the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

Antrim’s county grounds have been in redevelopment since closing its doors three years ago and are expected to be completed in 2019, with the Belfast stadium’s new capacity set to be at 34,500.

DUP Minister for Communities Paul Givan says that the capacity will be crucial to the All-Ireland bid, with Kingspan Stadium (18,196) and Derry GAA's Celtic Park ground (17,000) also listed as potential venues for the tournament.

"It is critical. In terms of capacity we need to have a stadium size that will allow us to attract the bigger games and so the bid has been put forward by the IRFU, who are the lead applicant on that with the Executive giving our support to it,” Mr Givan told the Belfast Telegraph.

"We need Casement to get the matches that we would want as you go through the competition. Casement is very much part of the bid. The indications I'm getting is that we should be confident we are well placed to secure this bid."

"That would then move into a more detailed business case for the Executive to establish what type of support needs to be provided by way of Kingspan. The bid is based on the current capacity at Kingspan. I know Ulster Rugby would like to see if that could be increased for some of the bigger games as well."