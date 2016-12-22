No double-header for Dubs 22 December 2016





Dublin WILL NOT be kicking off their 2017 campaign with a double-header at Parnell Park following recent fixture changes by the Leinster Council.

The All-Ireland SFC champions’ meeting with DCU in the opening round of the O’Byrne Cup January 8th was set to be preceded by the county hurlers taking on Carlow at 2pm at Parnell Park.

However, it has now been confirmed that Ger Cunningham’s side will play their Walsh Cup clash with the Barrowsiders on the previous Wednesday night at the capital venue, which will be the first inter-county fixture of the new season.

That has moved the footballers meeting with this year’s beaten Sigerson Cup finalists back to 2pm from 4pm as a standalone fixture.

Elsewhere, Offaly’s O’Byrne Cup opener against Carlow IT that same Sunday has seen a change of venue from Tullamore to Raheen’s GAA grounds in Geashill with throw-in still scheduled for 2pm.

Wednesday 4th January 2017

Walsh Cup

Dublin v Carlow at Parnell Park (7.30)

Ref: Michael Murtagh (Westmeath)

Stdby: John Keenan (Wicklow)

Linesman: Shane Guinan (Offaly)

Sunday 8th January 2017

O Byrne Cup

Dublin v DCU Dochas Eireann at Parnell Park (2.00)

Ref: Cormac Reilly (Meath)

Stdby: David Gough (Meath)

Linesman: Patrick Coyle (Meath)

Offaly v IT Carlow at Geashill (Raheen GAA) (2.00)

Ref: Stephen Murphy (Louth)

Stdby: Gary Hurley (Westmeath)

Linesman: Stephen Johnson (Louth)