Video: 10 of the best goals in ladies football in 2016 22 December 2016





2016 was another exceptional year for Ladies Gaelic Football, both at home and abroad. The Lidl National League sponsorship deal kick-started the year and they didn't look back.

See here ten of the best goals scored throughout the season at various levels - in the League, Championship, Minor level and clubs in Ireland and in both Australia and the Middle East.

Please note that the compilation is from LGFA online video coverage so it does not include all of the games played in 2016.

Video by Jerome Quinn Media.