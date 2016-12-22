McEntee drafts in Dublin duo 22 December 2016





©INPHO/Cathal Noonan. Andy McEntee during his time as Ballyboden St Enda's manager celebrates with Stephen O'Connor.©INPHO/Cathal Noonan.

New Meath boss Andy McEntee has brought in Ballyboden St Enda’s defender Stephen O’Connor and former Dublin player Stuart Lowndes to his pre-season squad.

O’Connor lined out at right half-back in Ballyboden’s All-Ireland club SFC final win under McEntee earlier this year and scored a point in what was a historic victory over Castlebar Mitchel’s at Croke Park.

He featured prominently throughout Ballyboden’s sensational run and is also considered to be a talented dual star, having played with Dublin’s U21 hurlers in the past.

Lowndes transferred from St Peregrines in Dublin’s Clonsilla to Meath outfit St Peter’s Dunboyne back in March and was named in the Royals’ starting line-up in a challenge match against Roscommon last weekend, although he did not feature.

A member of Jim Gavin’s Dublin panel in the early part of last year, Lowndes made a substitute appearance against Meath in the semi-finals of the O’Byrne Cup and has family ties in Kilmessan.

Lowndes won two Leinster minor hurling titles and two Leinster minor football titles with the Dubs and his brother Eric was a member of the capital men’s panel this past season.

Stuart Lowndes gains possession for St Peters Dunboyne