Kilbride retires from Roscommon duty 22 December 2016





Roscommon's Senan Kilbride ©INPHO/Cathal Noonan Roscommon's Senan Kilbride ©INPHO/Cathal Noonan

Roscommon forward Senan Kilbride has announced his decision to retire from inter-county football.

The St Brigid’s clubman, who has won four Connacht club SFC titles, made his championship debut for the Rossies in 2008 and lined-out at full forward in their Connacht SFC final replay defeat to Galway back in July.

The 31-year-old missed his county's provincial triumph in 2010 due to a bout of osteitis pubis but won an All-Ireland club SFC title alongside his brother Ian three years later, when St Brigid’s defeated Dublin’s Ballymun Kickhams by a point at Croke Park. He donned the number 14 jersey again last month as the Saints lost out to Connacht rivals Corofin in another provincial final appearance.

Roscommon GAA confirmed Kilbride’s retirement this morning, with county board chairman Seamus Sweeney thanking him for his “tremendous service” to the county.

“On behalf of Roscommon GAA people everywhere I would like to thank Senan for his tremendous service to Roscommon GAA and I know he’ll continue the great work in St Brigid’s and through his work as a primary school teacher. Well done Senan and thanks for the memories,” Mr Sweeney stated.