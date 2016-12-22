Double blow for Derry 22 December 2016





Cavan's Niall Murray dispossess Dermot McBride of Derry ©INPHO/Presseye/Andrew Paton Cavan's Niall Murray dispossess Dermot McBride of Derry ©INPHO/Presseye/Andrew Paton

Derry boss Damian Barton says he’s resigned to being without two key members of his squad in 2017.

Experienced defender Dermot McBride is unlikely to feature for the Oak Leafers next season, while midfielder Niall Holly has ruled himself out of Barton’s plans.

McBride was plagued by injury this past season, missing his county’s entire National League campaign, and only making a substitute appearance in their first round championship defeat to Tyrone back in May.

“Dermot’s gone,” Barton is quoted saying in today’s Irish News. “Unfortunately, he has been struggling with injury which he struggled with all of last year. When I say he’s gone, at this moment in time in the season he’s gone.

“He needs a rest and I think part of the bigger picture and something that perhaps other managers will reflect on, within clubs and certainly at county level is that players don’t get any down time any more.

“When does the body get time to replenish? It really and truly doesn’t. Eventually it takes its toll and players like Dermot, who have been playing at the top, just need a bit of a break to recharge the batteries and replenish the body a wee bit.”

Barton also confirmed that work commitments are set to prevent Holly from donning his county’s colours next year.

“Niall has huge commitments from a work perspective which obviously supersedes everything in life,” he stated.