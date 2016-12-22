Bonnar: players need to want it 22 December 2016





Colm Bonnar when in charge of Ballyhale Shamrocks.

©INPHO/Morgan Treacy. Colm Bonnar when in charge of Ballyhale Shamrocks.©INPHO/Morgan Treacy.

Carlow manager Colm Bonnar believes that players have to be 100% committed to playing inter-county.

Bonnar has been working with his new charges a matter of weeks and is delighted with the response from the squad so far.

The Tipperary All-Ireland winner stressed to the Carlow Nationalist that it was imperative that a player gives his all when on board.

“I keep telling the players it has to be something they want to do,” said Bonnar. “They have to have the time to do it or otherwise they will be chasing their tails and not enjoying it.

“You have to enjoy it. Some players couldn’t commit and that is the reality of life. You don’t get paid in this job. You have to get up the next morning and be able to go to work.

“It is about finding the balance but having said all that, it is something you can make time for, something you want and as I said to the players, it is a short window.”