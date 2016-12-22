Sice criticises Mulholland's reign 22 December 2016





Corofin's Gary Sice and Niall McInerney of St Brigid's during their side's Connacht club SFC final at Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada, Carrick-on-Shannon.

©INPHO/James Crombie. Corofin's Gary Sice and Niall McInerney of St Brigid's during their side's Connacht club SFC final at Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada, Carrick-on-Shannon.©INPHO/James Crombie.

Gary Sice reckons the Galway management team under Alan Mulholland’s rule failed to “equip” the players properly.

Mulholland took charge of the Tribesmen from 2012 to 2014 following the county’s U21 All-Ireland success from the previous season, reached just one Connacht SFC final which saw his team lose out to Mayo by seven points.

“They didn’t give the tools needed to deal with a Mayo team that were grinding out results and developing a machine,” Sice is quoted saying by the42.ie

“And they did develop a machine over a five year period, they dominated Connacht completely through organisation, through ruthlessness, through what I could only describe as bully tactics. They really played senior football.

“The management team in place did not equip us. The two U-21 teams that came through weren’t given the tools to live at senior and Kevin has now given it to them. He’s given them a set of tools to play senior, and lo and behold they’ve turned around and beaten Mayo.

“It’s not rocket-science really, is it? But it takes someone to come in and do that and do the rough work and do the dirty work and get it right and he has done that and I think he’s onto something good.”

Sice, who is currently gearing up for an All-Ireland club SFC semi-final date with Dr Crokes in February, believes there’s every reason for Galway to be realistic again for next season having won their 45th Connacht title under Kevin Walsh in 2016.

“Sometimes when you have a new manager in you need an instant hit to get confidence built up around him,” he said.

“The older guys would’ve understood who Kevin Walsh was, but I’m not so sure if the younger quantity would’ve totally understood who they were dealing with. Now they’ve seen it and lived it with him, it could be the start of something.”