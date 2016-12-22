Inter-provincials 'in a coma' 22 December 2016





Connacht manager John Tobin and selector Martin Carney Connacht manager John Tobin and selector Martin Carney

Connacht manager John Tobin believes that Croke Park must make a decision on the future of the inter-provincials as they are ‘in a coma’.

Last weekend, Tobin saw his charges lose their title when Ulster made a late push for honours on front of a sparse crowd at Carrick-on-Shannon.

The much maligned competition has come under intense scrutiny as low attendances have threatened the future of the provincial competition.

And Tobin told the Tuam Herald that a decision must be made one way or another.

“It’s in a coma,” stated Tobin. “They have a decision. Do they let it go or is there a serious effort made to revive it?

“My suggestion is that it is played on the Friday and Saturday evening before the All-Ireland football final. You’re without two teams but still you’re free of club games and have the possibility of a feast of football that weekend.”