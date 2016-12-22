Inter-provincials 'in a coma'

22 December 2016

Connacht manager John Tobin and selector Martin Carney

Connacht manager John Tobin believes that Croke Park must make a decision on the future of the inter-provincials as they are ‘in a coma’.

Last weekend, Tobin saw his charges lose their title when Ulster made a late push for honours on front of a sparse crowd at Carrick-on-Shannon.

The much maligned competition has come under intense scrutiny as low attendances have threatened the future of the provincial competition.

And Tobin told the Tuam Herald that a decision must be made one way or another.

“It’s in a coma,” stated Tobin. “They have a decision. Do they let it go or is there a serious effort made to revive it?

“My suggestion is that it is played on the Friday and Saturday evening before the All-Ireland football final. You’re without two teams but still you’re free of club games and have the possibility of a feast of football that weekend.”




Most Read Stories

McEntee drafts in Dublin duo

Clarke ready and raring to go for Mayo despite shock omission

Kilbride retires from Roscommon duty

GAA pictures of the year

Tipp legend joins Kerry management

No double-header for Dubs


Android app on Google Play