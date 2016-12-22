Limerick duo opt for hurling 22 December 2016





Tipperary's Cathal Barrett and Gearoid Hegarty of Limerick.

©INPHO/Lorraine O'Sullivan. Tipperary's Cathal Barrett and Gearoid Hegarty of Limerick.©INPHO/Lorraine O'Sullivan.

There will be no dual players on Limerick’s senior teams in 2017.

That is following the news that the only dual players on the county squads, Gearoid Hegarty and Stephen Cahill have opted to throw in their lot with the hurling squad.

This is a boost for manager John Kiely, while his football counterpart Billy Lee will be disappointed with the news.

Hegarty had lined out for both teams in the National League, but then opted to concentrate solely on hurling for the remainder of the year.

Cahill was an integral part of the Limerick football set-up over the past two campaigns and his decision to switch to the hurling comes as a bigger surprise.

