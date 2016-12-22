Tipp legend joins Kerry management

22 December 2016

Brendan Cummins.
©INPHO/Ryan Byrne.

Former Tipperary goalkeeper Brendan Cummins has been appointed Kerry senior hurling trainer for the coming year.

Cummins has been included in the new management team after Fintan O’Connor was appointed manager last week.

The former Waterford selector replaces Ciaran Carey as manager after the ex-Limerick star cited work commitments as the reason for stepping down.

Cummins has had previous experience with Kerry having worked as goalkeeping coach during Eamonn Kelly’s reign as manager.

The two-time All-Ireland winner will begin his new role immediately as Kerry play catch up on other counties who have been working away for a few weeks now.

Kerry’s first competitive game is the Munster SHL clash against Cork on January 8th. O’Connor is expected to name the rest of his management team this week.
 




