Is Kilkenny's number one fan in fact a Wicklow native? 22 December 2016





A Wicklow native is certainly in the running as Kilkenny GAA’s number one supporter.

While, Kilkenny supporters might disagree in their thousands, but a Wicklow native has certainly spent his fair share of time following the Cats hurling at both club and county level.

Nick Tyrrell was born and bred in Wicklow and lives in Donard, but his love affair with Kilkenny hurling started back in the sixties and he has been following them ever since.

The Kilkenny People ran a piece on Nick and they claim that he could attend over 70 club games throughout the course of the year. Indeed, on the day of his interview, he was attending the under-21 B hurling county final between Tullaroan and Dunnamaggin, having come from the A final between Rower-Inistioge and Dicksboro earlier that day!

“I have a fascination with Kilkenny hurling since 1963 when Seamie Cleere was captain,” said Nick. “I don’t know what the fascination is with the game. I just love hurling since I was a child.”

Even when he emigrated to New York, where he lived for 14 years, Nick made his way home every time that Kilkenny were in All-Ireland semi-finals and finals.

“I never thought about the cost, it was just something that I wanted to do.” Since returning home, the fascination has intensified.

“I could see three or four matches a weekend. I would go anywhere to watch hurling.”