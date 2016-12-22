Clarke ready and raring to go for Mayo despite shock omission 22 December 2016





Mayo's David Clarke.

©INPHO/Donall Farmer. Mayo's David Clarke.©INPHO/Donall Farmer.

By Daragh Small

All-Star goalkeeper David Clarke says he cannot wait to wear the Mayo jersey again in 2017 despite his shock omission for the All-Ireland final.

The 33-year-old Ballina Stephenites clubman was controversially dropped from the starting 15 in Mayo’s All-Ireland final replay defeat against Dublin last October.

However after Robbie Hennelly was black-carded for a foul on Paddy Andrews and the succession of a penalty, Clarke entered the fray in the 41st minute.

He had been Stephen Rochford’s preferred choice but when he was left out and Hennelly had a nightmare, the Mayo manager came in for heavy criticism.

Nevertheless Clarke went on to win his first All-Star along with three of his Mayo teammates, and he is excited about competing again for the No 1 jersey.

“I am back in already. We are back doing screening and that. I am hoping to make myself available for selection and we will see what happens after that,” said Clarke.

“There is Rory Byrne in the squad, and myself and Robert Hennelly. There is always competition.

“Down through the years there is always good competition. It is just about getting yourself in the best shape you can and hopefully you will get an opportunity to show what you can do.”

Mayo begin their FBD League campaign against NUIG on January 8. They clash with Monaghan in Division 1 of the national football league on February 4. And they begin their bid for the Connacht championship against Sligo or New York at MacHale Park at the quarter-final stage.

In 2016 Mayo lost their grip on the JJ Nestor Cup for the first time since 2010 when Galway beat them in the semi-final in Castlebar.

Mayo had won five-in-row up to that point, but Clarke knows it’s important to focus on finding form in the FBD League and national league before they can look forward to the summer.

“The FBD League is a competition where you look to put your best forward as early as you can in the year. Fellas that are newer to the panel are probably going to play the first couple of rounds of it, with a sprinkling of older fellas.

“That is important, to get a bit of football in before the league. You need to do that before the first round of Division 1. And that’s a hugely competitive division.

“The summer is a long way away. We have got to get back and concentrate on the fundamentals of this month, to get ourselves fit and healthy for what’s to come in the national league.

“Last year we had a rocky enough league so we are hoping to hit the ground running in there and then the season progresses.

“If you start looking towards what you need to do differently in Croke Park the season might pass you by. The FBD and national league games are the first priority.”