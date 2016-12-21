Good news - Ruairi O'Neill is 'out of danger'!

21 December 2016

Crossmaglen Rangers' Ruairi O'Neill.

Crossmaglen Rangers' Ruairi O'Neill has regained consciousness and is out of danger.

Earlier today we carried the story of talented young footballer Ruairi O'Neill and his fight for life after being struck down with meningitis.

The famed Armagh club have just posted an update on their Twitter account and Christmas has come early for them and the O'Neill family as all of their prayers have been answered...




