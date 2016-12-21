€30m grant scheme for improved sports facilities and equipment 21 December 2016





Minister for Transport, Tourism and Sport, Shane Ross.

Minister for Transport, Tourism and Sport, Shane Ross T.D. and the Minister of State for Tourism and Sport, Patrick O’ Donovan T.D., announced today that €30m is being made available under the Sports Capital Programme to develop sports infrastructure around the country.

In this regard, online applications will be accepted from the 23rd January to the 24th February, 2017.

Clubs not previously registered on the Department’s online application system need to do so in advance of this date and the Ministers encouraged clubs to register now.

The guide to making an application was also published on the Department’s Sports Capital Programme website today (www.sportscapitalprogramme.ie).



A guide to making an application and a link to YouTube video instructions is also available on the website.