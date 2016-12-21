O'Rourke: they really put the knife in and twisted it several times 21 December 2016





Mayo's Aidan O'Shea.

Mayo's Aidan O'Shea.

If Aidan O'Shea is to deliver on his undoubted potential, he must 'put football first', according to Colm O'Rourke.

When asked for his reaction to the infamous Pat Holmes/Noel Connelly interview, the Meath legend had some words of advice for the Breaffy clubman.

“It seems as if he [Aidan O'Shea], in particular, has come out worse out of this,” O'Rourke told independent.ie.

“As if he was the focus of some disenchantment with this particular management group. He has had three or four bad All-Ireland finals when it looked like he would dominate the GAA and it just hasn't happened for him. If Aidan O'Shea is serious about being a top player, then he has to put football first.

“It was obviously something that that particular management team found a bit extraordinary that people who were seeking their first All-Ireland seemed to be preoccupied with things outside.

“I would find it amazing that a player should be interested in anything other than winning an All-Ireland and that everything else comes after rather than before. It appears that some of them were putting the cart before the horse.”

'The Sunday Game' pundit admitted he was surprised by the revealing nature of the interview with the ousted management duo.

“I thought the two boys were very honest, they really put the knife in and twisted it several times.

“Maybe they got a lot off their chests but it was very harsh and very brutal, which you don't often see in the GAA.”