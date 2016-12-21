'Any keepers know the best keeper gloves out there?'

21 December 2016

Meath's Joe Sheridan.
©INPHO/Donall Farmer.

Joe Sheridan is looking for a bit of advice from the gaelic football goalkeeping fraternity.

In a surprise development, the former high profile forward has accepted an invite from Meath manager Andy McEntee to try to reinvent himself as an inter-county custodian. 

He featured between the posts as a substitute in a 4-17 to 2-16 challenge victory over Roscommon last Saturday in Kiltoom but he is in need of some assistance...




