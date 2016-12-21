O'Rourke playing a waiting game on McManus 21 December 2016





Monaghan's Conor McManus and manager Malachy O'Rourke celebrate.

©INPHO/Cathal Noonan. Monaghan's Conor McManus and manager Malachy O'Rourke celebrate.©INPHO/Cathal Noonan.

Conor McManus won't be rushed into action by Monaghan manager Malachy O'Rourke.

In a wide-ranging interview in today's The Irish News, O'Rourke revealed that the aim is to have his team's talisman raring to go for their Allianz FL Division 1 opener against Mayo on Saturday, February 4th.

“Conor needs a bit of time off at the end of every season – he has on-going problems with his hip so he has been doing a lot of work making sure that once he gets into the full rigours of the season he doesn't have any problems.

“The more conditioning work he can do now, the more it pays off as the season goes on. We want to make sure that once the League starts he's going well and doesn't have any setbacks.

“He could play in the McKenna Cup but not the first game or two – possibly if we get an extra game or two he could be back for that. It's just a case of being careful and making sure that boys are coming back at the right time.

“I'll be guided by the physios and medical team as regards all the players.”