McEntee will be 'fair' with Meath clubs 21 December 2016





Meath manager Andy McEntee

New Meath manager Andy McEntee intends to take a leaf out of Brian Cody's book when it comes to helping his players juggle their club and county commitments.

The St Peter's, Dunboyne clubman wants to work with Royal County clubs to ensure that everyone gets a fair crack of the whip.

“If you want to look at a model, you look at Kilkenny,” he pointed out to The Examiner.

“I like to think we’ll be very fair with clubs. Sure, I look at the start of the league where we have two games one week after another then we have a break and have another league game.

“Now, am I going to ask a fella who has played the first two league games and likely to play the third league game to play a club game in between? That’s too much, that’s four weeks in a row.

“But guys who haven’t been playing who are on the panel, would I prefer to see them go and play with their club?

“Absolutely. I don’t like making hard and fast rules because you end up having to break them but I like to think I would be sensible and fair.”

McEntee, meanwhile, has been dealt a blow with the news that his nephew James McEntee is set for another lengthy stint on the sidelines after breaking bones in his hand during a recent challenge game with Louth.

The Curraha player was ruled out of this year's championship campaign with the same complaint.